THROUGH JUNE 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Hays Bal652417738.320
Bichette Tor723079738.316
Yoshida Bos622407436.308
Merrifield Tor652357229.306
Y.Díaz TB602276945.304
Ohtani LAA712738248.300
Urshela LAA622146422.299
Verdugo Bos672667947.297
Greene Det522036029.296
Franco TB692758141.295

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Robert Jr., Chicago, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; 4 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 55; Semien, Texas, 53; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 50; Heim, Texas, 48; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 47; Bichette, Toronto, 44.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-4; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Berríos, Toronto, 7-4; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

