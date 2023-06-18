THROUGH JUNE 17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hays Bal
|65
|241
|77
|38
|.320
|Bichette Tor
|72
|307
|97
|38
|.316
|Yoshida Bos
|62
|240
|74
|36
|.308
|Merrifield Tor
|65
|235
|72
|29
|.306
|Y.Díaz TB
|60
|227
|69
|45
|.304
|Ohtani LAA
|71
|273
|82
|48
|.300
|Urshela LAA
|62
|214
|64
|22
|.299
|Verdugo Bos
|67
|266
|79
|47
|.297
|Greene Det
|52
|203
|60
|29
|.296
|Franco TB
|69
|275
|81
|41
|.295
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Robert Jr., Chicago, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; 4 tied at 14.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 55; Semien, Texas, 53; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 50; Heim, Texas, 48; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 47; Bichette, Toronto, 44.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-4; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Berríos, Toronto, 7-4; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.