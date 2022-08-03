THROUGH AUGUST 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min9334611457.329
Devers Bos8935711563.322
T.Anderson ChW7631910050.313
Bogaerts Bos10137211658.312
Gurriel Jr. Tor9434410745.311
France Sea8734410639.308
Benintendi NYY10036711242.305
Kirk Tor923029248.305
Alvarez Hou893109467.303
J.Abreu ChW10239111857.302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Alvarez, Houston, 72; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; A.García, Texas, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Santander, Baltimore, 59.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

