THROUGH JULY 25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|86
|317
|108
|54
|.341
|Devers Bos
|87
|349
|113
|62
|.324
|Benintendi KC
|92
|343
|110
|40
|.321
|Bogaerts Bos
|94
|347
|110
|55
|.317
|Kirk Tor
|86
|281
|89
|48
|.317
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|88
|323
|101
|40
|.313
|France Sea
|83
|330
|103
|38
|.312
|T.Anderson ChW
|68
|284
|88
|47
|.310
|J.Abreu ChW
|94
|359
|109
|53
|.304
|Alvarez Hou
|80
|280
|85
|62
|.304
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 65; Tucker, Houston, 63; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.
