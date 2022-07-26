THROUGH JULY 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min8631710854.341
Devers Bos8734911362.324
Benintendi KC9234311040.321
Bogaerts Bos9434711055.317
Kirk Tor862818948.317
Gurriel Jr. Tor8832310140.313
France Sea8333010338.312
T.Anderson ChW682848847.310
J.Abreu ChW9435910953.304
Alvarez Hou802808562.304

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 65; Tucker, Houston, 63; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; A.García, Texas, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 58; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you