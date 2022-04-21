THROUGH APRIL 20

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Olson Atl1450209.400
Suzuki ChC1231129.387
Hosmer SD1245174.378
Edman StL1035134.371
Arenado StL10381410.368
M.Machado SD14531912.358
Bell Was14481710.354
Bryant Col11431511.349
Joe Col1143158.349
Freeman LAD1248169.333

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Profar, San Diego, 4; Belt, San Francisco, 4; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 4; Lindor, New York, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 8 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 16; Arenado, St. Louis, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Profar, San Diego, 11; Bell, Washington, 11; S.Marte, New York, 11; 6 tied at 10.

Pitching

Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 2-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; 6 tied at 2-1.

