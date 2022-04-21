THROUGH APRIL 20
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Olson Atl
|14
|50
|20
|9
|.400
|Suzuki ChC
|12
|31
|12
|9
|.387
|Hosmer SD
|12
|45
|17
|4
|.378
|Edman StL
|10
|35
|13
|4
|.371
|Arenado StL
|10
|38
|14
|10
|.368
|M.Machado SD
|14
|53
|19
|12
|.358
|Bell Was
|14
|48
|17
|10
|.354
|Bryant Col
|11
|43
|15
|11
|.349
|Joe Col
|11
|43
|15
|8
|.349
|Freeman LAD
|12
|48
|16
|9
|.333
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 6; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Albies, Atlanta, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Profar, San Diego, 4; Belt, San Francisco, 4; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 4; Lindor, New York, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 8 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Cron, Colorado, 16; Arenado, St. Louis, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Profar, San Diego, 11; Bell, Washington, 11; S.Marte, New York, 11; 6 tied at 10.
Pitching
Scherzer, New York, 3-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 2-0; Rodón, San Francisco, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; 6 tied at 2-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.