THROUGH MAY 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor492106830.324
Y.Díaz TB421524935.322
Rizzo NYY481845730.310
Yoshida Bos401564826.308
Dubón Hou391544729.305
Arozarena TB481745333.305
Hays Bal431554724.303
Alvarez Hou421524629.303
Urshela LAA451624918.302
M.Chapman Tor481825526.302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; 9 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Semien, Texas, 39; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; 4 tied at 33.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Javier, Houston, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1.

