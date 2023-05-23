THROUGH MAY 22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|49
|210
|68
|30
|.324
|Y.Díaz TB
|42
|152
|49
|35
|.322
|Rizzo NYY
|48
|184
|57
|30
|.310
|Yoshida Bos
|40
|156
|48
|26
|.308
|Dubón Hou
|39
|154
|47
|29
|.305
|Arozarena TB
|48
|174
|53
|33
|.305
|Hays Bal
|43
|155
|47
|24
|.303
|Alvarez Hou
|42
|152
|46
|29
|.303
|Urshela LAA
|45
|162
|49
|18
|.302
|M.Chapman Tor
|48
|182
|55
|26
|.302
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; 9 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Semien, Texas, 39; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; 4 tied at 33.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Javier, Houston, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.