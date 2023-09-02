THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|130
|510
|181
|59
|.355
|Freeman LAD
|134
|532
|180
|111
|.338
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|134
|541
|183
|122
|.338
|Bellinger ChC
|105
|401
|128
|78
|.319
|Betts LAD
|128
|501
|158
|116
|.315
|Harper Phi
|101
|378
|114
|66
|.302
|Stott Phi
|127
|495
|144
|69
|.291
|Harris II Atl
|111
|396
|115
|60
|.290
|Willi.Contreras Mil
|114
|435
|123
|67
|.283
|Arcia Atl
|113
|397
|112
|56
|.282
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 43; Alonso, New York, 39; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 39; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Ozuna, Atlanta, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 29.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 112; Betts, Los Angeles, 98; Alonso, New York, 96; Muncy, Los Angeles, 90; Albies, Atlanta, 90; C.Walker, Arizona, 89; Freeman, Los Angeles, 89; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 88; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; 2 tied at 84.
Pitching
Strider, Atlanta, 16-4; Steele, Chicago, 15-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 14-5; Gallen, Arizona, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Snell, San Diego, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-2; Elder, Atlanta, 11-4.
