THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia13051018159.355
Freeman LAD134532180111.338
Acuña Jr. Atl134541183122.338
Bellinger ChC10540112878.319
Betts LAD128501158116.315
Harper Phi10137811466.302
Stott Phi12749514469.291
Harris II Atl11139611560.290
Willi.Contreras Mil11443512367.283
Arcia Atl11339711256.282

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 43; Alonso, New York, 39; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 39; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Ozuna, Atlanta, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 31; C.Walker, Arizona, 29.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 112; Betts, Los Angeles, 98; Alonso, New York, 96; Muncy, Los Angeles, 90; Albies, Atlanta, 90; C.Walker, Arizona, 89; Freeman, Los Angeles, 89; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 88; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; 2 tied at 84.

Pitching

Strider, Atlanta, 16-4; Steele, Chicago, 15-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 14-5; Gallen, Arizona, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Snell, San Diego, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-2; Elder, Atlanta, 11-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you