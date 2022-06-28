THROUGH JUNE 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min652328041.345
Devers Bos722919755.333
Bogaerts Bos712648745.330
J.Martinez Bos642508143.324
Kirk Tor642026536.322
Giménez Cle601986324.318
France Sea702758732.316
Vaughn ChW552106624.314
Alvarez Hou652317247.312
J.Ramírez Cle672537645.300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Rizzo, New York, 20; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Story, Boston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Stanton, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; A.García, Texas, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; 5 tied at 45.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

