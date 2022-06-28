THROUGH JUNE 27
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|65
|232
|80
|41
|.345
|Devers Bos
|72
|291
|97
|55
|.333
|Bogaerts Bos
|71
|264
|87
|45
|.330
|J.Martinez Bos
|64
|250
|81
|43
|.324
|Kirk Tor
|64
|202
|65
|36
|.322
|Giménez Cle
|60
|198
|63
|24
|.318
|France Sea
|70
|275
|87
|32
|.316
|Vaughn ChW
|55
|210
|66
|24
|.314
|Alvarez Hou
|65
|231
|72
|47
|.312
|J.Ramírez Cle
|67
|253
|76
|45
|.300
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Rizzo, New York, 20; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Story, Boston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Stanton, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; A.García, Texas, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; 5 tied at 45.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
