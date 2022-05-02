THROUGH MAY 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Crawford Sea23803013.375
Bogaerts Bos22843114.369
Benintendi KC2174277.365
Ramírez Cle22822813.341
France Sea23913112.341
Anderson ChW19762513.329
Neuse Oak2067227.328
Trout LAA20682217.324
Meadows Det1969228.319
Franco TB20832614.313

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6; 5 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; A.García, Texas, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; Stanton, New York, 14.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 3-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you