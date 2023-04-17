THROUGH APRIL 16

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia1655257.455
Stott Phi1671274.380
Marsh Phi14451710.378
Acuña Jr. Atl16672516.373
Swanson ChC13531910.358
Bogaerts SD17652312.354
Bohm Phi1660219.350
J.Rojas Ari1349179.347
Estrada SF14561910.339
Turner Phi16682313.338

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 8; Wisdom, Chicago, 6; Muncy, Los Angeles, 6; Tellez, Milwaukee, 5; Soler, Miami, 5; Olson, Atlanta, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; 10 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 17; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 17; Lindor, New York, 16; Gorman, St. Louis, 14; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 14; Muncy, Los Angeles, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Bohm, Philadelphia, 14; 3 tied at 13.

Pitching

Megill, New York, 3-0; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.

