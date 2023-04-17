THROUGH APRIL 16
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|16
|55
|25
|7
|.455
|Stott Phi
|16
|71
|27
|4
|.380
|Marsh Phi
|14
|45
|17
|10
|.378
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|16
|67
|25
|16
|.373
|Swanson ChC
|13
|53
|19
|10
|.358
|Bogaerts SD
|17
|65
|23
|12
|.354
|Bohm Phi
|16
|60
|21
|9
|.350
|J.Rojas Ari
|13
|49
|17
|9
|.347
|Estrada SF
|14
|56
|19
|10
|.339
|Turner Phi
|16
|68
|23
|13
|.338
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 8; Wisdom, Chicago, 6; Muncy, Los Angeles, 6; Tellez, Milwaukee, 5; Soler, Miami, 5; Olson, Atlanta, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; 10 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 17; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 17; Lindor, New York, 16; Gorman, St. Louis, 14; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 14; Muncy, Los Angeles, 14; Alonso, New York, 14; Bohm, Philadelphia, 14; 3 tied at 13.
Pitching
Megill, New York, 3-0; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.
