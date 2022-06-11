THROUGH JUNE 10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|50
|175
|63
|32
|.360
|Anderson ChW
|40
|163
|58
|24
|.356
|J.Martinez Bos
|48
|188
|66
|33
|.351
|Devers Bos
|57
|238
|80
|43
|.336
|France Sea
|57
|226
|74
|27
|.327
|Kirk Tor
|49
|153
|50
|24
|.327
|Bogaerts Bos
|56
|210
|67
|36
|.319
|Benintendi KC
|56
|209
|66
|21
|.316
|Judge NYY
|56
|214
|66
|48
|.308
|Alvarez Hou
|52
|189
|58
|38
|.307
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; 5 tied at 12.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 56; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Rizzo, New York, 39; France, Seattle, 38; A.García, Texas, 37; Stanton, New York, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.