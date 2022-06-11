THROUGH JUNE 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min501756332.360
Anderson ChW401635824.356
J.Martinez Bos481886633.351
Devers Bos572388043.336
France Sea572267427.327
Kirk Tor491535024.327
Bogaerts Bos562106736.319
Benintendi KC562096621.316
Judge NYY562146648.308
Alvarez Hou521895838.307

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 56; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Rizzo, New York, 39; France, Seattle, 38; A.García, Texas, 37; Stanton, New York, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

