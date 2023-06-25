THROUGH JUNE 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor7833310641.318
Hays Bal702588240.318
Y.Díaz TB662538051.316
Verdugo Bos712848651.303
Yoshida Bos692688040.299
Taveras Tex632256737.298
Ohtani LAA773008952.297
J.Ramírez Cle732908546.293
Merrifield Tor712607631.292
Arozarena TB772748048.292

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Robert Jr., Chicago, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; Burger, Chicago, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; A.García, Texas, 17; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Jung, Texas, 15.

Runs Batted In

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 61; Devers, Boston, 60; A.García, Texas, 60; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Heim, Texas, 55; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Semien, Texas, 54; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 50; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 49.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-4; Berríos, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 7-2.

