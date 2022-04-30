THROUGH APRIL 29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Benintendi KC
|18
|64
|25
|6
|.391
|Bogaerts Bos
|20
|77
|29
|12
|.377
|France Sea
|20
|79
|28
|11
|.354
|J.Crawford Sea
|20
|71
|25
|11
|.352
|Ramírez Cle
|19
|72
|25
|9
|.347
|Trout LAA
|17
|58
|20
|14
|.345
|Grossman Det
|15
|52
|17
|7
|.327
|N.Lowe Tex
|20
|77
|25
|6
|.325
|LeMahieu NYY
|19
|68
|22
|13
|.324
|Franco TB
|19
|79
|25
|14
|.316
Home Runs
Rizzo, New York, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; France, Seattle, 5.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; Stanton, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; 6 tied at 13.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 9 tied at 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.