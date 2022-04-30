THROUGH APRIL 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Benintendi KC1864256.391
Bogaerts Bos20772912.377
France Sea20792811.354
J.Crawford Sea20712511.352
Ramírez Cle1972259.347
Trout LAA17582014.345
Grossman Det1552177.327
N.Lowe Tex2077256.325
LeMahieu NYY19682213.324
Franco TB19792514.316

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Ward, Los Angeles, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; France, Seattle, 5.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Tucker, Houston, 15; Stanton, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; 6 tied at 13.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 9 tied at 2-0.

