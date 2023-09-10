THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia13653318663.349
Acuña Jr. Atl141572192128.336
Freeman LAD141558187114.335
Bellinger ChC11243013784.319
Betts LAD133516162118.314
Harper Phi10739911768.293
Stott Phi13351715171.292
Harris II Atl11842312363.291
Carroll Ari138491140103.285
L.Thomas Was13654115492.285

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 48; Alonso, New York, 43; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 42; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 34; Ozuna, Atlanta, 33; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 118; Alonso, New York, 103; Betts, Los Angeles, 99; Muncy, Los Angeles, 96; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 92; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; Freeman, Los Angeles, 91; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 91; 2 tied at 88.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Snell, San Diego, 13-9; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you