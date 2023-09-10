THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|136
|533
|186
|63
|.349
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|141
|572
|192
|128
|.336
|Freeman LAD
|141
|558
|187
|114
|.335
|Bellinger ChC
|112
|430
|137
|84
|.319
|Betts LAD
|133
|516
|162
|118
|.314
|Harper Phi
|107
|399
|117
|68
|.293
|Stott Phi
|133
|517
|151
|71
|.292
|Harris II Atl
|118
|423
|123
|63
|.291
|Carroll Ari
|138
|491
|140
|103
|.285
|L.Thomas Was
|136
|541
|154
|92
|.285
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 48; Alonso, New York, 43; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 42; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 34; Ozuna, Atlanta, 33; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 118; Alonso, New York, 103; Betts, Los Angeles, 99; Muncy, Los Angeles, 96; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 93; Albies, Atlanta, 92; C.Walker, Arizona, 91; Freeman, Los Angeles, 91; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 91; 2 tied at 88.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Snell, San Diego, 13-9; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-3.
