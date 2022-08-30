THROUGH AUGUST 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min11543613972.319
J.Abreu ChW12748615072.309
Bogaerts Bos12345714069.306
Giménez Cle11437811549.304
Benintendi NYY12345113652.302
Kwan Cle11442312667.298
N.Lowe Tex12347014060.298
Kirk Tor11437511151.296
Alvarez Hou10937711178.294
Judge NYY125463136102.294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 50; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Seager, Texas, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 110; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 79; Bregman, Houston, 77; Santander, Baltimore, 73; Suárez, Seattle, 73.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-8.

