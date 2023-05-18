THROUGH MAY 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB391404533.321
Bichette Tor431825827.319
M.Chapman Tor421575022.318
Arozarena TB431615129.317
Guerrero Jr. Tor401574925.312
Hays Bal391414423.312
Dubón Hou371494627.309
Heim Tex371334126.308
Verdugo Bos431675136.305
Rizzo NYY431624927.302

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 12; Judge, New York, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 8 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 46; Devers, Boston, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Semien, Texas, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Heim, Texas, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Vaughn, Chicago, 31; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 31.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2.

