THROUGH MAY 20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ward LAA
|30
|108
|40
|27
|.370
|Anderson ChW
|34
|140
|49
|21
|.350
|J.Martinez Bos
|33
|129
|45
|20
|.349
|Devers Bos
|40
|166
|56
|27
|.337
|Bogaerts Bos
|39
|148
|49
|23
|.331
|Arraez Min
|32
|102
|33
|15
|.324
|France Sea
|41
|164
|53
|17
|.323
|Trout LAA
|36
|126
|40
|32
|.317
|Benintendi KC
|39
|142
|45
|12
|.317
|Stanton NYY
|36
|139
|43
|15
|.309
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; 4 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 30; Story, Boston, 28; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Rizzo, New York, 25; A.García, Texas, 25.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.