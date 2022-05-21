THROUGH MAY 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Ward LAA301084027.370
Anderson ChW341404921.350
J.Martinez Bos331294520.349
Devers Bos401665627.337
Bogaerts Bos391484923.331
Arraez Min321023315.324
France Sea411645317.323
Trout LAA361264032.317
Benintendi KC391424512.317
Stanton NYY361394315.309

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; 4 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 30; Story, Boston, 28; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Rizzo, New York, 25; A.García, Texas, 25.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1.

