THROUGH JUNE 15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min551956934.354
J.Martinez Bos532067138.345
Bogaerts Bos612277639.335
Devers Bos622568552.332
France Sea632497929.317
Judge NYY602307253.313
Alvarez Hou572056439.312
J.Ramírez Cle582186740.307
Benintendi KC612266823.301
Brantley Hou552076223.300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; 3 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Story, Boston, 42; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; 2 tied at 39.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Cortes, New York, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3.

