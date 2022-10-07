THROUGH OCTOBER 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|144
|547
|173
|88
|.316
|Judge NYY
|157
|570
|177
|133
|.311
|Bogaerts Bos
|150
|557
|171
|84
|.307
|Alvarez Hou
|135
|470
|144
|95
|.306
|J.Abreu ChW
|157
|601
|183
|85
|.304
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|N.Lowe Tex
|157
|593
|179
|74
|.302
|Altuve Hou
|141
|527
|158
|103
|.300
|Kwan Cle
|147
|563
|168
|89
|.298
|Giménez Cle
|146
|491
|146
|66
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 62; Trout, Los Angeles, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Seager, Texas, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Stanton, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 131; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 126; Tucker, Houston, 107; A.García, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 97; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Bichette, Toronto, 93; 2 tied at 89.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 18-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 17-6; Manoah, Toronto, 16-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 15-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 15-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-9; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; 4 tied at 13-8.
