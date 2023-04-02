THROUGH APRIL 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Swanson ChC
|3
|12
|7
|2
|.583
|Realmuto Phi
|2
|7
|4
|2
|.571
|Arraez Mia
|4
|16
|9
|2
|.563
|Goldschmidt StL
|3
|12
|6
|2
|.500
|Cron Col
|4
|15
|7
|3
|.467
|d'Arnaud Atl
|3
|13
|6
|2
|.462
|W.Smith LAD
|3
|11
|5
|2
|.455
|India Cin
|3
|11
|5
|4
|.455
|Fraley Cin
|3
|9
|4
|2
|.444
|Castellanos Phi
|2
|9
|4
|2
|.444
Home Runs
T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 3; Cron, Colorado, 3; Wisdom, Chicago, 2; Gorman, St. Louis, 2; Olson, Atlanta, 2; Bogaerts, San Diego, 2; Donovan, St. Louis, 2; 18 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Cron, Colorado, 7; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 5; Bogaerts, San Diego, 5; Winker, Milwaukee, 4; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Donovan, St. Louis, 4; 11 tied at 3.
Pitching
24 tied at 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.