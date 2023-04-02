THROUGH APRIL 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Swanson ChC31272.583
Realmuto Phi2742.571
Arraez Mia41692.563
Goldschmidt StL31262.500
Cron Col41573.467
d'Arnaud Atl31362.462
W.Smith LAD31152.455
India Cin31154.455
Fraley Cin3942.444
Castellanos Phi2942.444

Home Runs

T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 3; Cron, Colorado, 3; Wisdom, Chicago, 2; Gorman, St. Louis, 2; Olson, Atlanta, 2; Bogaerts, San Diego, 2; Donovan, St. Louis, 2; 18 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Cron, Colorado, 7; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 5; Bogaerts, San Diego, 5; Winker, Milwaukee, 4; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Donovan, St. Louis, 4; 11 tied at 3.

Pitching

24 tied at 1-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

