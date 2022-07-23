THROUGH JULY 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min8430810452.338
Devers Bos8734911362.324
Benintendi KC8832610437.319
Kirk Tor842738747.319
Gurriel Jr. Tor853119940.318
Bogaerts Bos9033210454.313
T.Anderson ChW662788745.313
Alvarez Hou782748560.310
France Sea803199836.307
J.Abreu ChW9134810652.305

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 77; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 65; Tucker, Houston, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; 2 tied at 55.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 12-3; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Manoah, Toronto, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Cease, Chicago, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3.

