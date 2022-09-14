THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min12648615578.319
Bogaerts Bos13450015981.318
J.Abreu ChW14053616779.312
Judge NYY138509158116.310
N.Lowe Tex13752116065.307
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Giménez Cle12842712856.300
Alvarez Hou11841012184.295
Y.Díaz TB12844413167.295
Kirk Tor12642412556.295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Rizzo, New York, 30; Suárez, Seattle, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; 4 tied at 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 111; Tucker, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 87; Bregman, Houston, 85; Alvarez, Houston, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 12-8.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you