THROUGH SEPTEMBER 13
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|126
|486
|155
|78
|.319
|Bogaerts Bos
|134
|500
|159
|81
|.318
|J.Abreu ChW
|140
|536
|167
|79
|.312
|Judge NYY
|138
|509
|158
|116
|.310
|N.Lowe Tex
|137
|521
|160
|65
|.307
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|128
|427
|128
|56
|.300
|Alvarez Hou
|118
|410
|121
|84
|.295
|Y.Díaz TB
|128
|444
|131
|67
|.295
|Kirk Tor
|126
|424
|125
|56
|.295
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Rizzo, New York, 30; Suárez, Seattle, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; 4 tied at 27.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 111; Tucker, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 87; Bregman, Houston, 85; Alvarez, Houston, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 12-8.
