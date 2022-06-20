THROUGH JUNE 19

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL652508648.344
M.Machado SD662538348.328
Harper Phi602307548.326
McNeil NYM652267433.327
Cooper Mia572056422.312
T.Turner LAD652567733.301
Iglesias Col541975920.299
Cron Col672627841.298
Canha NYM561925632.292
Bell Was692487337.294

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 19; C.Walker, Arizona, 18; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 18; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 16; Harper, Philadelphia, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 63; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 58; Cron, Colorado, 52; Lindor, New York, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Arenado, St. Louis, 45; Bell, Washington, 44; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 42.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 8-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 8-0; Carrasco, New York, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Wright, Atlanta, 7-4; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2; Lauer, Milwaukee, 6-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

