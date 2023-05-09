THROUGH MAY 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor341264420.349
Bichette Tor351494925.329
Arozarena TB341314324.328
Y.Díaz TB331173829.325
Yoshida Bos291123622.321
Rooker Oak29943018.319
Guerrero Jr. Tor331324223.318
Heim Tex291023222.314
Franco TB341374222.307
Verdugo Bos351374227.307

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 32; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Semien, Texas, 28; Heim, Texas, 27; Rooker, Oakland, 26; Vaughn, Chicago, 26; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 26.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-1; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-0; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; 3 tied at 4-2.

