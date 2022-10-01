THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Freeman LAD154593194114.327
McNeil NYM14351616670.322
Goldschmidt StL148554177103.319
T.Turner LAD15563418998.298
M.Machado SD14656316697.295
Arenado StL14555016171.293
S.Marte NYM11846613676.292
Bohm Phi14756816177.283
Hoerner ChC13146813254.282
J.Turner LAD12545712861.280

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 42; Alonso, New York, 40; Riley, Atlanta, 38; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Tellez, Milwaukee, 34; Adames, Milwaukee, 31; M.Machado, San Diego, 31; Olson, Atlanta, 31.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 131; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 114; Lindor, New York, 103; Cron, Colorado, 102; Arenado, St. Louis, 101; M.Machado, San Diego, 100; Freeman, Los Angeles, 97; Olson, Atlanta, 97; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 96.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 20-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Darvish, San Diego, 16-8; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-4; Carrasco, New York, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 15-8; Webb, San Francisco, 15-9; Fried, Atlanta, 14-7; Rodón, San Francisco, 14-8.

