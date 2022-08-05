THROUGH AUGUST 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|100
|379
|125
|73
|.330
|Freeman LAD
|105
|411
|133
|72
|.324
|J.Iglesias Col
|91
|335
|105
|40
|.313
|T.Turner LAD
|105
|426
|130
|63
|.305
|McNeil NYM
|93
|330
|100
|45
|.303
|Bell Was
|105
|380
|115
|55
|.303
|Swanson Atl
|107
|412
|123
|71
|.299
|Lux LAD
|97
|309
|92
|53
|.298
|S.Marte NYM
|89
|363
|108
|60
|.298
|Riley Atl
|105
|411
|122
|64
|.297
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 34; Alonso, New York, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; 6 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 91; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 77; Lindor, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 72; Riley, Atlanta, 69; Tellez, Milwaukee, 68; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 68; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 67.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 13-5; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 12-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; Carrasco, New York, 12-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-6; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Alcantara, Miami, 10-4; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-5.
