THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Seager Tex9237012670.341
Y.Díaz TB11545014580.322
Bichette Tor11448415254.314
Ohtani LAA134494151102.306
Yoshida Bos11945913565.294
Merrifield Tor12748414163.291
Tucker Hou13348814279.291
Ju.Rodríguez Sea12854415683.287
Turner Bos12347213580.286
Hays Bal11943812463.283

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 33; Judge, New York, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 99; Tucker, Houston, 98; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Devers, Boston, 90; Bregman, Houston, 90; Turner, Boston, 88; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 88; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 84; T.Hernández, Seattle, 84; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 84.

Pitching

Bassitt, Toronto, 13-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Cole, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you