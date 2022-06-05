THROUGH JUNE 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min471625829.358
Anderson ChW401635824.356
J.Martinez Bos441736133.353
Devers Bos542267742.341
France Sea542147125.332
Bogaerts Bos531986436.323
Benintendi KC521936217.321
Judge NYY521986244.313
Mancini Bal521976023.305
Cabrera Det461634914.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 42; Story, Boston, 40; France, Seattle, 37; A.García, Texas, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33; 2 tied at 32.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you