THROUGH JUNE 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|47
|162
|58
|29
|.358
|Anderson ChW
|40
|163
|58
|24
|.356
|J.Martinez Bos
|44
|173
|61
|33
|.353
|Devers Bos
|54
|226
|77
|42
|.341
|France Sea
|54
|214
|71
|25
|.332
|Bogaerts Bos
|53
|198
|64
|36
|.323
|Benintendi KC
|52
|193
|62
|17
|.321
|Judge NYY
|52
|198
|62
|44
|.313
|Mancini Bal
|52
|197
|60
|23
|.305
|Cabrera Det
|46
|163
|49
|14
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 21; Alvarez, Houston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 42; Story, Boston, 40; France, Seattle, 37; A.García, Texas, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 35; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33; 2 tied at 32.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.
