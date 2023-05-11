THROUGH MAY 10
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|34
|123
|49
|13
|.398
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|37
|144
|50
|34
|.347
|T.Estrada SF
|34
|136
|46
|25
|.338
|E.Díaz Col
|33
|105
|35
|14
|.333
|Castellanos Phi
|37
|143
|46
|28
|.322
|Nimmo NYM
|37
|138
|43
|21
|.312
|Marsh Phi
|35
|106
|33
|19
|.311
|India Cin
|37
|135
|42
|29
|.311
|Friedl Cin
|37
|124
|38
|13
|.306
|Goldschmidt StL
|37
|147
|45
|24
|.306
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 13; Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Olson, Atlanta, 11; Tellez, Milwaukee, 10; Murphy, Atlanta, 9; Soler, Miami, 9; C.Walker, Arizona, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; 3 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
Murphy, Atlanta, 32; Alonso, New York, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Olson, Atlanta, 29; C.Walker, Arizona, 28; Lindor, New York, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 27; Bohm, Philadelphia, 25; Gorman, St. Louis, 24; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 24.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 6-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; Gallen, Arizona, 5-1; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Keller, Pittsburgh, 4-1; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 4-2; Senga, New York, 4-2; 3 tied at 4-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.