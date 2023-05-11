THROUGH MAY 10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia341234913.398
Acuña Jr. Atl371445034.347
T.Estrada SF341364625.338
E.Díaz Col331053514.333
Castellanos Phi371434628.322
Nimmo NYM371384321.312
Marsh Phi351063319.311
India Cin371354229.311
Friedl Cin371243813.306
Goldschmidt StL371474524.306

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 13; Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Olson, Atlanta, 11; Tellez, Milwaukee, 10; Murphy, Atlanta, 9; Soler, Miami, 9; C.Walker, Arizona, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; 3 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Murphy, Atlanta, 32; Alonso, New York, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Olson, Atlanta, 29; C.Walker, Arizona, 28; Lindor, New York, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 27; Bohm, Philadelphia, 25; Gorman, St. Louis, 24; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 24.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 6-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; Gallen, Arizona, 5-1; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Keller, Pittsburgh, 4-1; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 4-2; Senga, New York, 4-2; 3 tied at 4-3.

