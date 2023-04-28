THROUGH APRIL 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor25923416.370
Arozarena TB261003319.330
Bichette Tor261103615.327
Kelenic Sea24832712.325
Merrifield Tor20712310.324
Guerrero Jr. Tor261023319.324
Y.Díaz TB25943022.319
Dubón Hou22922918.315
Trout LAA25993018.303
Hays Bal23832516.301

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 9; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Burger, Chicago, 7; Rooker, Oakland, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Kelenic, Seattle, 7; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 21; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; 3 tied at 19.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; H.Brown, Houston, 3-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

