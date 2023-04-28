THROUGH APRIL 27
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|25
|92
|34
|16
|.370
|Arozarena TB
|26
|100
|33
|19
|.330
|Bichette Tor
|26
|110
|36
|15
|.327
|Kelenic Sea
|24
|83
|27
|12
|.325
|Merrifield Tor
|20
|71
|23
|10
|.324
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|26
|102
|33
|19
|.324
|Y.Díaz TB
|25
|94
|30
|22
|.319
|Dubón Hou
|22
|92
|29
|18
|.315
|Trout LAA
|25
|99
|30
|18
|.303
|Hays Bal
|23
|83
|25
|16
|.301
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 9; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Burger, Chicago, 7; Rooker, Oakland, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Kelenic, Seattle, 7; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 7; 6 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 21; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; 3 tied at 19.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; H.Brown, Houston, 3-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0.
