THROUGH JULY 27

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9335211868.335
Freeman LAD9737812265.323
T.Turner LAD9739312156.308
Hoerner ChC822949032.306
Iglesias Col823019133.302
Bell Was9936110950.302
Lux LAD892828548.301
S.Marte NYM8233310056.300
M.Machado SD8933810161.299
Arenado StL9134510242.296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 71; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64; Riley, Atlanta, 64; Freeman, Los Angeles, 63; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 61.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

