THROUGH JULY 27
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|93
|352
|118
|68
|.335
|Freeman LAD
|97
|378
|122
|65
|.323
|T.Turner LAD
|97
|393
|121
|56
|.308
|Hoerner ChC
|82
|294
|90
|32
|.306
|Iglesias Col
|82
|301
|91
|33
|.302
|Bell Was
|99
|361
|109
|50
|.302
|Lux LAD
|89
|282
|85
|48
|.301
|S.Marte NYM
|82
|333
|100
|56
|.300
|M.Machado SD
|89
|338
|101
|61
|.299
|Arenado StL
|91
|345
|102
|42
|.296
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 71; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64; Riley, Atlanta, 64; Freeman, Los Angeles, 63; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 61.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.
