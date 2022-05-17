THROUGH MAY 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Ward LAA27963725.385
Bogaerts Bos341304520.346
Anderson ChW301244218.339
France Sea361424615.324
Devers Bos351464722.322
J.Martinez Bos281093514.321
Benintendi KC331183712.314
J.Crawford Sea341223816.311
Trout LAA331133529.310
Robert ChW261073320.308

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; France, Seattle, 25; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Ray, Seattle, 4-3.

