THROUGH APRIL 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor27993817.384
Arozarena TB281103621.327
Merrifield Tor21752410.320
Y.Díaz TB26943023.319
Bichette Tor281203818.317
Hays Bal26932917.312
Guerrero Jr. Tor281103420.309
Trout LAA271073320.308
Kelenic Sea26912814.308
Verdugo Bos291173622.308

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 9; A.García, Texas, 8; 12 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Semien, Texas, 23; Rooker, Oakland, 22; Heim, Texas, 22; 4 tied at 21.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; 3 tied at 3-0.

