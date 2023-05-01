THROUGH APRIL 30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|27
|99
|38
|17
|.384
|Arozarena TB
|28
|110
|36
|21
|.327
|Merrifield Tor
|21
|75
|24
|10
|.320
|Y.Díaz TB
|26
|94
|30
|23
|.319
|Bichette Tor
|28
|120
|38
|18
|.317
|Hays Bal
|26
|93
|29
|17
|.312
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|28
|110
|34
|20
|.309
|Trout LAA
|27
|107
|33
|20
|.308
|Kelenic Sea
|26
|91
|28
|14
|.308
|Verdugo Bos
|29
|117
|36
|22
|.308
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 9; A.García, Texas, 8; 12 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Semien, Texas, 23; Rooker, Oakland, 22; Heim, Texas, 22; 4 tied at 21.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; 3 tied at 3-0.
