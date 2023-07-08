THROUGH JULY 7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|89
|381
|122
|46
|.320
|Y.Díaz TB
|76
|288
|91
|56
|.316
|Yoshida Bos
|77
|297
|93
|45
|.313
|Hays Bal
|77
|282
|88
|43
|.312
|J.Naylor Cle
|78
|291
|89
|33
|.306
|Ohtani LAA
|88
|337
|100
|62
|.297
|Taveras Tex
|75
|271
|80
|43
|.295
|Tucker Hou
|87
|317
|92
|45
|.290
|J.Ramírez Cle
|85
|332
|96
|54
|.289
|Verdugo Bos
|82
|328
|95
|57
|.290
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 26; A.García, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; 2 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 73; Devers, Boston, 70; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 62; Heim, Texas, 59; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 58; Jung, Texas, 56; Semien, Texas, 56; 3 tied at 55.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Cole, New York, 9-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 9-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-4; Dunning, Texas, 8-1; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-6.
