THROUGH AUGUST 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min10941313468.324
J.Abreu ChW12146214368.310
Giménez Cle10835611048.309
Benintendi KC11843013151.305
Kwan Cle10739912062.301
Devers Bos10642412768.300
Gurriel Jr. Tor10940612150.298
Bogaerts Bos11743312966.298
Kirk Tor10835610651.298
Judge NYY120448133100.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; 2 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 105; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 79; A.García, Texas, 77; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; Bregman, Houston, 74; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Suárez, Seattle, 69; 2 tied at 68.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 10-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-8.

