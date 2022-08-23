THROUGH AUGUST 22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|109
|413
|134
|68
|.324
|J.Abreu ChW
|121
|462
|143
|68
|.310
|Giménez Cle
|108
|356
|110
|48
|.309
|Benintendi KC
|118
|430
|131
|51
|.305
|Kwan Cle
|107
|399
|120
|62
|.301
|Devers Bos
|106
|424
|127
|68
|.300
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|109
|406
|121
|50
|.298
|Bogaerts Bos
|117
|433
|129
|66
|.298
|Kirk Tor
|108
|356
|106
|51
|.298
|Judge NYY
|120
|448
|133
|100
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; 2 tied at 24.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 105; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 79; A.García, Texas, 77; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; Bregman, Houston, 74; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Suárez, Seattle, 69; 2 tied at 68.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 10-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-8.
