THROUGH AUGUST 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor10644914450.321
Y.Díaz TB9234710964.314
Ohtani LAA10740112382.307
J.Naylor Cle9636011041.306
Yoshida Bos9537011355.305
Tucker Hou10739011759.300
Merrifield Tor10037111049.296
J.Ramírez Cle10541311967.288
N.Lowe Tex10741411970.287
Turner Bos10239111266.286

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; A.García, Texas, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; Jung, Texas, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Tucker, Houston, 74; Turner, Boston, 71; Heim, Texas, 70; Suárez, Seattle, 69; Bregman, Houston, 69; Semien, Texas, 68.

Pitching

Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 10-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 10-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-6; Kikuchi, Toronto, 9-3; Dunning, Texas, 9-4; 2 tied at 9-5.

