THROUGH AUGUST 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|106
|449
|144
|50
|.321
|Y.Díaz TB
|92
|347
|109
|64
|.314
|Ohtani LAA
|107
|401
|123
|82
|.307
|J.Naylor Cle
|96
|360
|110
|41
|.306
|Yoshida Bos
|95
|370
|113
|55
|.305
|Tucker Hou
|107
|390
|117
|59
|.300
|Merrifield Tor
|100
|371
|110
|49
|.296
|J.Ramírez Cle
|105
|413
|119
|67
|.288
|N.Lowe Tex
|107
|414
|119
|70
|.287
|Turner Bos
|102
|391
|112
|66
|.286
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; A.García, Texas, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; Jung, Texas, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; 2 tied at 19.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 85; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Tucker, Houston, 74; Turner, Boston, 71; Heim, Texas, 70; Suárez, Seattle, 69; Bregman, Houston, 69; Semien, Texas, 68.
Pitching
Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 10-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 10-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-6; Kikuchi, Toronto, 9-3; Dunning, Texas, 9-4; 2 tied at 9-5.
