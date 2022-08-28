THROUGH AUGUST 27
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|112
|423
|135
|70
|.319
|J.Abreu ChW
|125
|478
|147
|69
|.308
|Benintendi KC
|121
|443
|135
|52
|.305
|Giménez Cle
|112
|371
|112
|49
|.302
|Kwan Cle
|112
|416
|125
|67
|.300
|Kirk Tor
|112
|367
|110
|51
|.300
|N.Lowe Tex
|121
|461
|138
|59
|.299
|Bogaerts Bos
|120
|445
|133
|69
|.299
|Devers Bos
|109
|437
|130
|69
|.297
|Judge NYY
|123
|457
|135
|101
|.295
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 79; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Bregman, Houston, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; Santander, Baltimore, 73; Suárez, Seattle, 72.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 11-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11-8; M.Pérez, Texas, 10-4.
