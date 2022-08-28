THROUGH AUGUST 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min11242313570.319
J.Abreu ChW12547814769.308
Benintendi KC12144313552.305
Giménez Cle11237111249.302
Kwan Cle11241612567.300
Kirk Tor11236711051.300
N.Lowe Tex12146113859.299
Bogaerts Bos12044513369.299
Devers Bos10943713069.297
Judge NYY123457135101.295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 79; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Bregman, Houston, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; Santander, Baltimore, 73; Suárez, Seattle, 72.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 11-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11-8; M.Pérez, Texas, 10-4.

