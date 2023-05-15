THROUGH MAY 14
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|37
|136
|52
|14
|.382
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|40
|156
|54
|36
|.346
|E.Díaz Col
|36
|116
|38
|14
|.328
|Nimmo NYM
|41
|155
|49
|23
|.316
|Castellanos Phi
|40
|155
|49
|30
|.316
|T.Estrada SF
|38
|153
|48
|26
|.314
|Goldschmidt StL
|40
|160
|50
|26
|.313
|Gurriel Jr. Ari
|36
|133
|41
|23
|.308
|Friedl Cin
|37
|124
|38
|13
|.306
|Happ ChC
|39
|142
|43
|16
|.303
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 13; Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Olson, Atlanta, 11; Tellez, Milwaukee, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; 6 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
Murphy, Atlanta, 32; Alonso, New York, 31; Lindor, New York, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Olson, Atlanta, 29; Albies, Atlanta, 29; Fraley, Cincinnati, 28; Gorman, St. Louis, 28; C.Walker, Arizona, 28; Bohm, Philadelphia, 28.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 6-0; Gallen, Arizona, 6-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 5-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 5-3; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Strider, Atlanta, 4-1; Smyly, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.
