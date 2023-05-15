THROUGH MAY 14

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia371365214.382
Acuña Jr. Atl401565436.346
E.Díaz Col361163814.328
Nimmo NYM411554923.316
Castellanos Phi401554930.316
T.Estrada SF381534826.314
Goldschmidt StL401605026.313
Gurriel Jr. Ari361334123.308
Friedl Cin371243813.306
Happ ChC391424316.303

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 13; Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Olson, Atlanta, 11; Tellez, Milwaukee, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Murphy, Atlanta, 32; Alonso, New York, 31; Lindor, New York, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Olson, Atlanta, 29; Albies, Atlanta, 29; Fraley, Cincinnati, 28; Gorman, St. Louis, 28; C.Walker, Arizona, 28; Bohm, Philadelphia, 28.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 6-0; Gallen, Arizona, 6-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 5-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 5-3; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Strider, Atlanta, 4-1; Smyly, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

