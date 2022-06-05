THROUGH JUNE 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|52
|199
|68
|38
|.342
|M.Machado SD
|52
|198
|66
|38
|.333
|Iglesias Col
|44
|159
|50
|17
|.314
|McNeil NYM
|52
|183
|57
|26
|.311
|Betts LAD
|51
|206
|64
|52
|.311
|Harper Phi
|48
|188
|58
|39
|.309
|Bell Was
|55
|202
|61
|29
|.302
|Cooper Mia
|48
|169
|51
|18
|.302
|Hosmer SD
|50
|189
|56
|17
|.296
|T.Turner LAD
|53
|207
|61
|25
|.295
Home Runs
Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, New York, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 14; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 14; Cron, Colorado, 14; Riley, Atlanta, 14; Pederson, San Francisco, 13; Harper, Philadelphia, 13; 3 tied at 12.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 53; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 47; Lindor, New York, 45; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 42; Harper, Philadelphia, 40; Cron, Colorado, 40; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, St. Louis, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 36; 2 tied at 32.
Pitching
T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 6-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 6-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-0; Carrasco, New York, 6-1; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-2; Gray, Washington, 6-4; 3 tied at 5-1.
