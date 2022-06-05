THROUGH JUNE 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL521996838.342
M.Machado SD521986638.333
Iglesias Col441595017.314
McNeil NYM521835726.311
Betts LAD512066452.311
Harper Phi481885839.309
Bell Was552026129.302
Cooper Mia481695118.302
Hosmer SD501895617.296
T.Turner LAD532076125.295

Home Runs

Betts, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, New York, 16; C.Walker, Arizona, 14; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 14; Cron, Colorado, 14; Riley, Atlanta, 14; Pederson, San Francisco, 13; Harper, Philadelphia, 13; 3 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 53; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 47; Lindor, New York, 45; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 42; Harper, Philadelphia, 40; Cron, Colorado, 40; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Arenado, St. Louis, 37; Tellez, Milwaukee, 36; 2 tied at 32.

Pitching

T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 7-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 6-0; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 6-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 6-0; Carrasco, New York, 6-1; Alcantara, Miami, 6-2; Buehler, Los Angeles, 6-2; Gray, Washington, 6-4; 3 tied at 5-1.

