THROUGH APRIL 8
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|9
|30
|14
|3
|.467
|Freeman LAD
|9
|35
|15
|8
|.429
|Stott Phi
|9
|35
|15
|2
|.429
|Estrada SF
|7
|29
|12
|5
|.414
|Reynolds Pit
|9
|37
|15
|10
|.405
|Robles Was
|10
|31
|12
|5
|.387
|McCutchen Pit
|8
|24
|9
|3
|.375
|Swanson ChC
|8
|32
|12
|9
|.375
|W.Smith LAD
|7
|27
|10
|7
|.370
|Happ ChC
|8
|27
|10
|6
|.370
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; 12 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 11; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; Alonso, New York, 10; Olson, Atlanta, 10; Outman, Los Angeles, 9; Vosler, Cincinnati, 9; 5 tied at 8.
Pitching
11 tied at 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.