THROUGH APRIL 8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia930143.467
Freeman LAD935158.429
Stott Phi935152.429
Estrada SF729125.414
Reynolds Pit9371510.405
Robles Was1031125.387
McCutchen Pit82493.375
Swanson ChC832129.375
W.Smith LAD727107.370
Happ ChC827106.370

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; 12 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 11; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; Alonso, New York, 10; Olson, Atlanta, 10; Outman, Los Angeles, 9; Vosler, Cincinnati, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Pitching

11 tied at 2-0.

