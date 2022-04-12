THROUGH APRIL 11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Kwan Cle41396.692
Franco TB41593.600
Benintendi KC41372.538
Choi TB41052.500
Santander Bal41051.500
Meadows Det41365.462
Espinal Tor41152.455
Rosario Cle41883.444
Bregman Hou41464.429
T.Hernández Tor41253.417

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 3; 12 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Mercado, Cleveland, 8; Brown, Oakland, 7; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Rizzo, New York, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; 6 tied at 5.

Pitching

24 tied at 1-0.

