THROUGH APRIL 11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Kwan Cle
|4
|13
|9
|6
|.692
|Franco TB
|4
|15
|9
|3
|.600
|Benintendi KC
|4
|13
|7
|2
|.538
|Choi TB
|4
|10
|5
|2
|.500
|Santander Bal
|4
|10
|5
|1
|.500
|Meadows Det
|4
|13
|6
|5
|.462
|Espinal Tor
|4
|11
|5
|2
|.455
|Rosario Cle
|4
|18
|8
|3
|.444
|Bregman Hou
|4
|14
|6
|4
|.429
|T.Hernández Tor
|4
|12
|5
|3
|.417
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 3; 12 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Mercado, Cleveland, 8; Brown, Oakland, 7; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; Rizzo, New York, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; 6 tied at 5.
Pitching
24 tied at 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.