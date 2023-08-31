THROUGH AUGUST 30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|127
|496
|173
|55
|.349
|Freeman LAD
|132
|526
|178
|111
|.338
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|132
|533
|178
|119
|.334
|Bellinger ChC
|102
|389
|123
|76
|.316
|Betts LAD
|126
|494
|156
|113
|.316
|Harper Phi
|99
|370
|114
|66
|.308
|Stott Phi
|125
|487
|144
|69
|.296
|Harris II Atl
|109
|387
|112
|59
|.289
|Meneses Was
|126
|508
|145
|61
|.285
|Yelich Mil
|129
|498
|140
|94
|.281
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 43; Alonso, New York, 39; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 37; Betts, Los Angeles, 36; Soler, Miami, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Ozuna, Atlanta, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 31; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 29; 2 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 112; Alonso, New York, 96; Betts, Los Angeles, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 89; Muncy, Los Angeles, 88; C.Walker, Arizona, 87; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 85; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 83.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 15-3; Strider, Atlanta, 15-4; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 14-5; Gallen, Arizona, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-8; Elder, Atlanta, 11-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-7; 2 tied at 11-8.
