THROUGH AUGUST 30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia12749617355.349
Freeman LAD132526178111.338
Acuña Jr. Atl132533178119.334
Bellinger ChC10238912376.316
Betts LAD126494156113.316
Harper Phi9937011466.308
Stott Phi12548714469.296
Harris II Atl10938711259.289
Meneses Was12650814561.285
Yelich Mil12949814094.281

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 43; Alonso, New York, 39; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 37; Betts, Los Angeles, 36; Soler, Miami, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Ozuna, Atlanta, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 31; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 29; 2 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 112; Alonso, New York, 96; Betts, Los Angeles, 94; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 89; Muncy, Los Angeles, 88; C.Walker, Arizona, 87; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 85; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 83.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 15-3; Strider, Atlanta, 15-4; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 14-5; Gallen, Arizona, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-8; Elder, Atlanta, 11-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-7; 2 tied at 11-8.

