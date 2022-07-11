THROUGH JULY 10
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|84
|315
|107
|61
|.340
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|McNeil NYM
|77
|264
|82
|38
|.311
|M.Machado SD
|76
|285
|88
|51
|.309
|Hoerner ChC
|71
|252
|77
|27
|.306
|Bell Was
|87
|316
|96
|44
|.304
|Lux LAD
|77
|247
|75
|43
|.304
|Freeman LAD
|85
|336
|102
|55
|.304
|Swanson Atl
|87
|334
|101
|54
|.302
|T.Turner LAD
|85
|342
|103
|46
|.301
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Alonso, New York, 23; Riley, Atlanta, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 8 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 70; Cron, Colorado, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 61; Lindor, New York, 60; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Freeman, Los Angeles, 54.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; Rodón, San Francisco, 8-5; T.Walker, New York, 7-2.
