THROUGH JULY 10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL8431510761.340
Harper Phi642427749.318
McNeil NYM772648238.311
M.Machado SD762858851.309
Hoerner ChC712527727.306
Bell Was873169644.304
Lux LAD772477543.304
Freeman LAD8533610255.304
Swanson Atl8733410154.302
T.Turner LAD8534210346.301

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Alonso, New York, 23; Riley, Atlanta, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 8 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 70; Cron, Colorado, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 61; Lindor, New York, 60; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Freeman, Los Angeles, 54.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; Rodón, San Francisco, 8-5; T.Walker, New York, 7-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

