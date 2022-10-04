THROUGH OCTOBER 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|142
|542
|171
|86
|.315
|Judge NYY
|156
|568
|176
|132
|.310
|Bogaerts Bos
|149
|554
|169
|84
|.305
|J.Abreu ChW
|156
|598
|182
|84
|.304
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Alvarez Hou
|133
|462
|139
|93
|.301
|N.Lowe Tex
|155
|589
|177
|74
|.301
|Giménez Cle
|145
|487
|146
|66
|.300
|Kwan Cle
|146
|559
|167
|88
|.299
|Y.Díaz TB
|137
|473
|140
|71
|.296
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Seager, Texas, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Stanton, New York, 30.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 124; Tucker, Houston, 104; A.García, Texas, 100; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bichette, Toronto, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; 2 tied at 89.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-6; Manoah, Toronto, 16-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 15-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 15-8; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.
