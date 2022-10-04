THROUGH OCTOBER 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min14254217186.315
Judge NYY156568176132.310
Bogaerts Bos14955416984.305
J.Abreu ChW15659818284.304
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Alvarez Hou13346213993.301
N.Lowe Tex15558917774.301
Giménez Cle14548714666.300
Kwan Cle14655916788.299
Y.Díaz TB13747314071.296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Seager, Texas, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Stanton, New York, 30.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 124; Tucker, Houston, 104; A.García, Texas, 100; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bichette, Toronto, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; 2 tied at 89.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-6; Manoah, Toronto, 16-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 15-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 15-8; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you