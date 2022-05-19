THROUGH MAY 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Ward LAA291043926.375
Devers Bos371535225.340
Anderson ChW331364720.346
Bogaerts Bos361374621.336
J.Martinez Bos301173815.325
France Sea381514916.325
Trout LAA351223932.320
Judge NYY361374232.307
Benintendi KC371344112.306
J.Crawford Sea361303916.300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Stanton, New York, 35; Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 25; A.García, Texas, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; 2 tied at 23.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

