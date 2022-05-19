THROUGH MAY 18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ward LAA
|29
|104
|39
|26
|.375
|Devers Bos
|37
|153
|52
|25
|.340
|Anderson ChW
|33
|136
|47
|20
|.346
|Bogaerts Bos
|36
|137
|46
|21
|.336
|J.Martinez Bos
|30
|117
|38
|15
|.325
|France Sea
|38
|151
|49
|16
|.325
|Trout LAA
|35
|122
|39
|32
|.320
|Judge NYY
|36
|137
|42
|32
|.307
|Benintendi KC
|37
|134
|41
|12
|.306
|J.Crawford Sea
|36
|130
|39
|16
|.300
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; 5 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
Stanton, New York, 35; Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 25; A.García, Texas, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; 2 tied at 23.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.
