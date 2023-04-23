THROUGH APRIL 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor20752713.360
Arozarena TB20802816.350
Guerrero Jr. Tor21812815.346
Bichette Tor21903112.344
Dubón Hou17722415.333
Verdugo Bos22862817.326
Kelenic Sea1965219.323
Rizzo NYY20722310.319
Hays Bal20742316.311
Y.Díaz TB19712218.310

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 8; A.García, Texas, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; 8 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 22; Semien, Texas, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18; Tucker, Houston, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Heim, Texas, 16.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Cortes, New York, 3-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 3-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 3-1.

