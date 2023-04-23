THROUGH APRIL 22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|20
|75
|27
|13
|.360
|Arozarena TB
|20
|80
|28
|16
|.350
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|21
|81
|28
|15
|.346
|Bichette Tor
|21
|90
|31
|12
|.344
|Dubón Hou
|17
|72
|24
|15
|.333
|Verdugo Bos
|22
|86
|28
|17
|.326
|Kelenic Sea
|19
|65
|21
|9
|.323
|Rizzo NYY
|20
|72
|23
|10
|.319
|Hays Bal
|20
|74
|23
|16
|.311
|Y.Díaz TB
|19
|71
|22
|18
|.310
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 8; A.García, Texas, 7; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; 8 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 22; Semien, Texas, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18; Tucker, Houston, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Heim, Texas, 16.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Cortes, New York, 3-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 3-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 3-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.