THROUGH MAY 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bogaerts Bos291134018.354
Anderson ChW251013515.347
J.Crawford Sea28973314.340
Margot TB25862910.337
Trout LAA27953225.337
O.Miller Cle24812720.333
Benintendi KC2798329.327
Franco TB291203820.317
Devers Bos301243918.315
Hays Bal291093412.312

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Stanton, New York, 7; Springer, Toronto, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; France, Seattle, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; 4 tied at 19.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 4 tied at 3-0.

