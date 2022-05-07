THROUGH MAY 6
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|27
|102
|39
|26
|.382
|Hosmer SD
|25
|89
|33
|11
|.371
|McNeil NYM
|26
|89
|31
|15
|.348
|Arenado StL
|25
|93
|32
|14
|.344
|Bell Was
|27
|93
|32
|17
|.344
|Edman StL
|25
|87
|28
|17
|.322
|Chisholm Jr. Mia
|22
|78
|25
|14
|.321
|Cron Col
|26
|100
|31
|15
|.310
|Grichuk Col
|21
|81
|25
|12
|.309
|N.Castellanos Phi
|25
|91
|28
|12
|.308
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; M.Machado, San Diego, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; 5 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Tellez, Milwaukee, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Arenado, St. Louis, 23; Adames, Milwaukee, 22; M.Machado, San Diego, 21; Alonso, New York, 21; S.Marte, New York, 20; 4 tied at 19.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Megill, New York, 4-1; Kuhl, Colorado, 3-0; Lauer, Milwaukee, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 11 tied at 3-1.
