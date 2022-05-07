THROUGH MAY 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Machado SD271023926.382
Hosmer SD25893311.371
McNeil NYM26893115.348
Arenado StL25933214.344
Bell Was27933217.344
Edman StL25872817.322
Chisholm Jr. Mia22782514.321
Cron Col261003115.310
Grichuk Col21812512.309
N.Castellanos Phi25912812.308

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; M.Machado, San Diego, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; 5 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Tellez, Milwaukee, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Arenado, St. Louis, 23; Adames, Milwaukee, 22; M.Machado, San Diego, 21; Alonso, New York, 21; S.Marte, New York, 20; 4 tied at 19.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Megill, New York, 4-1; Kuhl, Colorado, 3-0; Lauer, Milwaukee, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 3-0; 11 tied at 3-1.

