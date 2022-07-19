THROUGH JULY 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min8430810452.338
Devers Bos8634611262.324
Benintendi KC8732210237.317
Bogaerts Bos8932910454.316
Kirk Tor832678445.315
T.Anderson ChW652748544.310
France Sea793159735.308
Alvarez Hou752688257.306
Gurriel Jr. Tor843049337.306
J.Abreu ChW9034510552.304

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Stanton, New York, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 75; Judge, New York, 70; Tucker, Houston, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Devers, Boston, 55.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 12-3; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Manoah, Toronto, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Cease, Chicago, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.

