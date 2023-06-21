THROUGH JUNE 20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Hays Bal
|67
|248
|80
|40
|.323
|Bichette Tor
|75
|319
|101
|38
|.317
|Yoshida Bos
|64
|250
|77
|39
|.308
|Taveras Tex
|59
|210
|64
|37
|.305
|Y.Díaz TB
|63
|241
|73
|47
|.303
|Verdugo Bos
|70
|279
|84
|50
|.301
|Merrifield Tor
|68
|248
|74
|30
|.298
|Greene Det
|52
|203
|60
|29
|.296
|Ohtani LAA
|73
|281
|83
|49
|.295
|Arozarena TB
|73
|257
|75
|46
|.292
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Judge, New York, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; A.García, Texas, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Jung, Texas, 15; 3 tied at 14.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 58; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58; Devers, Boston, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Semien, Texas, 54; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 53; Heim, Texas, 51; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 50; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 49; Bichette, Toronto, 46.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-4; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gausman, Toronto, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-4; 3 tied at 7-5.
