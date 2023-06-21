THROUGH JUNE 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Hays Bal672488040.323
Bichette Tor7531910138.317
Yoshida Bos642507739.308
Taveras Tex592106437.305
Y.Díaz TB632417347.303
Verdugo Bos702798450.301
Merrifield Tor682487430.298
Greene Det522036029.296
Ohtani LAA732818349.295
Arozarena TB732577546.292

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Judge, New York, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; A.García, Texas, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Jung, Texas, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 58; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58; Devers, Boston, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Semien, Texas, 54; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 53; Heim, Texas, 51; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 50; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 49; Bichette, Toronto, 46.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-4; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gausman, Toronto, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-4; 3 tied at 7-5.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you