THROUGH AUGUST 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|98
|372
|123
|71
|.331
|Freeman LAD
|104
|407
|132
|72
|.324
|Iglesias Col
|90
|330
|102
|39
|.309
|T.Turner LAD
|104
|422
|129
|62
|.306
|McNeil NYM
|91
|321
|97
|43
|.302
|Swanson Atl
|105
|403
|121
|69
|.300
|Bell Was
|104
|377
|113
|54
|.300
|Riley Atl
|103
|404
|121
|62
|.300
|S.Marte NYM
|87
|354
|106
|59
|.299
|Hoerner ChC
|88
|314
|93
|33
|.296
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 28; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 24; Cron, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 88; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 76; Lindor, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 72; Tellez, Milwaukee, 68; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 12-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-6; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Alcantara, Miami, 10-4; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-5.
