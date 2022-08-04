THROUGH AUGUST 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9837212371.331
Freeman LAD10440713272.324
Iglesias Col9033010239.309
T.Turner LAD10442212962.306
McNeil NYM913219743.302
Swanson Atl10540312169.300
Bell Was10437711354.300
Riley Atl10340412162.300
S.Marte NYM8735410659.299
Hoerner ChC883149333.296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 28; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 24; Cron, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 88; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 76; Lindor, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 72; Tellez, Milwaukee, 68; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 12-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 12-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-6; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Alcantara, Miami, 10-4; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-5.

